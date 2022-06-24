Postpone NEET UG 2022 – Students demand rescheduling of exam

Postpone NEET UG 2022: The row over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET UG 2022 exam date continued as students called for postponement of the exam. The NEET aspirants have demanded to postpone the NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled on July 17, saying it’s “too close” to other competitive exams, such as JEE Mains and CUET. #PostponeNEETUG and #JUSTICEforNEETUG have started trending on Twitter as MBBS aspirants urged the government to reschedule the NEET UG 2022 exam. Several students took to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #JUSTICEforNEETUG. Many want NEET UG 2022 postponed as they claimed they barely have time to prepare for the medical exam as the NEET UG 2022 exam date is closely scheduled with CUET-UG 2022 and the JEE Main 2022 exams.Also Read - NEET 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Soon on neet.nta.nic.in, Steps To Download, Expected Date Here

NEET UG 2022: Why students want exam to be postponed

The medical aspirants have filed a petition for NEET UG 2022 postponement. In their petition, the NEET aspirants said the counselling of NEET-UG 2021 ended just in March, and the 2022 edition is scheduled on July 17. “How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?,” the petition demanded.

NEET UG 2022 Postponement: What Medical Aspirants Say

Please Postpone NEET-UG till September.

Limit Is Over Now!!

What's This Behaviour…Can't You Just Atleast Clear Us That You're Going To Postpone NEET-UG Or Not?

Please We're Dying From Inside!!#JUSTICEforNEETUG@dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia@DG_NTA@EduMinOfIndia

Please 🙏🥺 — NEET Aspirant (@neetaspirant_ft) June 24, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Important update: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned students against a fake notice claiming that the NEET UG 2022 exam has been postponed to September 4. “A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. This notice is fake. NTA has not issued any such notice,” PIB Fact Check handle said in a tweet. NEET aspirants should be careful about not falling for fake news on NEET UG 2022 exam date postponement. For any latest updates on NEET UG 2022, stay tuned to India.com.

