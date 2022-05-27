NEET UG 2022 Latest Update Today: As per the earlier notification, the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be closed on Friday. The candidates who want to make changes or corrections to NEET 2022 registration forms will be able to do so till 9 PM today on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA had earlier said after the deadline is over, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained under any circumstances.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to be Released Soon: Check Official Website, Scheme, Mode of Examination

Earlier, the NTA had said that it will not open the edit window for the NEET UG applications, However, after getting numerous requests from the aspirants, the NTA decided to open it for the candidates.

"In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022," the NTA said in the notification.

The NTA had also clearly said that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. “In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” it added.

The medical aspirants must note that they are allowed to change all the fields (including images uploaded) except mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality.

NEET UG 2022 Correction Window: Here’s How To Edit

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022’ link.

Enter your application number and password, and click on sign in.

Make the required changes in your NEET UG application form.

Recheck the details before submitting.

Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

After the NTA closes the correction window for NEET UG 2022, it will issue admit card soon. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for July 17, 2022. The medical entrance test will be held in pen and paper mode this time.

Postpone NEET UG 2022: Students raise demand on Twitter

In the meantime, the medical aspirants have started an online campaign on Twitter seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022. They are of opinion that as the exam is scheduled for July 17, it gives little gap between the CBSE board exams which ends on June 15, and the medical entrance exam. They are demanding the exam to be postponement by four to six weeks or till late August or early September.

They also say that there would be clash between national level entrance exams if NEET UG 2022 is not postponed. They also said that those who would be applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) along with NEET 2022, will get less time for preparation.

As the CUET 2022 will be held in July first and second week, the exam will give them a few days’ time to prepare for the medical entrance and will put pressure on them.

10,000 aspirants write to NTA to Postpone NEET UG 2022

In the meantime, more than 10,000 MBBS aspirants have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding postponement of the medical exam. “CUET is scheduled for 1st and 2nd weeks of July and JEE mains second attempt is scheduled from 21 July 2022. In between NEET on 17 July will be a great burden for students,” reads the letter.