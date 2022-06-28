Postpone NEET UG 2022: Amid growing demand from students and their parents to postpone NEET UG 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday made a big announcement and said students are already prepared for the exam. Replying to a question on postponing the medical exam, the education minister said, “I think, the majority of students have already prepared to face the exam.”Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: NSUI Writes Fresh Letter to Education Minister, Urges Govt to Delay Exam For 45 Days

Speaking at India Today Education Conclave, Dharmendra Pradhan said the students are always anxious. “All our senior principals are here, educationists are here; they face this problem every month,” he added. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Exam Dates, Admit Card to Paper Pattern, Check All Important Details Here

Talking about NEET UG postponement, he said, “Every month there is an evaluation, every month there is an examination, students come to them, ‘madam this not done, I have not prepared, please extend that.’” Also Read - 'Postpone NEET-UG 2022', Students Demand Again as Dates Clashing With CUET, Say No Time to Prepare

“They are facing it every month, I am facing it annually,” the union education minister said at the event.

The statement from the education minister comes a day after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) wrote a letter to him for the postponement of NEET UG 2022.

In his letter, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said since lakhs of students are going to appear for the NEET UG 2022 examination, the process for the examination should not be started or concluded ‘in a hurry’.

The NSUI chief also alleged that the delay in the notice has also reduced the preparation time to a minimum and asked for NEET UG 2022 to be postponed for at least 45 days.

Wrote a letter to Education minister @dpradhanbjp ji regarding NEET UG Postponement. Students have done millions of tweets but no-one is listening. @DG_NTA should consider request of students.#JUSTICEforNEETUG pic.twitter.com/7V0J7ZwUKK — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) June 27, 2022

He said the counseling procedure for the previous academic session is already running late and with the minimum time left for preparation, it is difficult for a student to ace an exam with such competitiveness.

With just a few days left for the NEET UG 2022, students have once again expressed their concerns on social media and urged PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone the NEET UG exam. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17.

Taking to social media, the agitating students demanded that NEET UG exam be postponed for 40 days only with about 19 days remaining until the medical entrance exam for undergrads.

Here’s what students said on NEET UG Postponement:

#MODIJIextendNEETUG#RemoveDharmendraPradhan#JUSTICEforNEETUG I LOST.. WE LOST.. WE ALL LOST…

I'M JUST SAD.. SORRY GUYS.

TILL NOW THE NEWS IS NO POSTPONEMENT..@dpradhanbjp I HAVEN'T SEEN SUCH A EDUCATION MINISTER.. WE SAW THE PREVIOUS ONE @DrRPNishank— MISSING THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/cT4zwAJkPw — VIDIT VARSHNEY (@THEVDT21) June 28, 2022

#MODIJIextendNEETUG#JUSTICEforNEETUG@dpradhanbjp sir, we know that laughter is best medicine, but laughing on our situation is next to shameless. Don't be Tare zamane par ka Ishaan 😑. @narendramodi sir @AmitShah sir please extend NEET-UG by 45-50 days. pic.twitter.com/SuNIsBAIPF — UDIT JOSHI (@UDITJOSHI004) June 28, 2022

With the online protest gaining momentum, the hashtag #modijiextendneetug started trending on Twitter, with over 2 million tweets.