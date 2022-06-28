NEET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or (NEET UG) exam on July 17, 2022. Once released, the registered NEET aspirants can download their NEET 2022 Admit Card through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Before the release of the NEET admit card, the Agency will release the NEET 2022 Exam City Advance Slip.Also Read - TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2022 to Release on June 30| Check Details Here

With an increasing demand to postpone the NEET 2022 exam, the officials have said that the examination will not be postponed. Speaking to a TOI reporter, the Education Ministry officials said that NEET 2022 would be conducted as per the timetable, i.e., on July 17, 2022. The officials also said that due to the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry has decided to restore the academic calendar.

Earlier today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a big announcement and said students are already prepared for the exam. Replying to a question on postponing the medical exam, the education minister said, "I think, the majority of students have already prepared to face the exam."

NEET UG 2022 Postponement: #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends

The NEET aspirants have demanded to postpone the NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled on July 17, stating that it’s “too close” to other competitive exams, such as JEE Mains and CUET. #PostponeNEETUG and #JUSTICEforNEETUG have also started trending on the Microblogging site —Twitter as MBBS aspirants urged the government to reschedule the NEET UG 2022 exam. Many Students took to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #JUSTICEforNEETUG. Many want NEET UG 2022 postponed as they claimed they barely have time to prepare for the medical exam as the NEET UG 2022 exam date is closely scheduled with CUET-UG 2022 and the JEE Main 2022 exams.

Below are the steps to download the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, “ NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone. Therefore it is mandatory for everyone to download the hall tickets online only.

NEET UG 2022: Check Other Details Here

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG.