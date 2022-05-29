NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022. As per the earlier notification, the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format. Once released, the candidates who registered to appear for the NEET UG 2022 exam can download the hall tickets through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1666 Constables, Other Posts Begins at wbpolice.gov.in| Read Details Here

NEET UG 2022: Number of Languages in Which Exam will be Held?

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates can

NEET UG 2022: Know About Question Paper Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window

The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has closed on Friday, May 27, 2022. During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form ended on May 20.

Below are the steps to download the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to download