NEET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or (NEET UG) exam on July 17, 2022. As per the reports, the Agency will soon release the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card soon. Registered Medical aspirants will be able to download NEET 2022 Hall Ticket, once released from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here

Usually, the NEET admit card is issued 15 days prior to the examination date. However, the Authority has not released any specific date for the same yet. Interested candidates can check all the important updates related to NEET UG 2022 exam Here. Also Read - Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC to Declare Class 12th Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Scorecard

NEET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Download NEET 2022 Admit Card : to Release soon

: to Release soon Exam Date: July 17, 2022

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result for June: to be announced later on the website

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, look for the link that reads, “ NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials.

Your NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NEET UG 2022 admit card and take a printout of it for future use. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone. Therefore it is mandatory for everyone to download the hall tickets online only. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

NEET UG 2022: Details Mentioned on Admit Card?

Once you download the admit card, you will see these details mentioned on it.

Name of the student

NEET 2022 roll number

NEET registration number

NEET Exam dates (Date and time of the examination)

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Student’s Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Candidate signature

Exam day instructions and guidelines

NEET UG 2022 Postponement: #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends

The NEET aspirants have demanded to postpone the NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled on July 17, stating that it’s “too close” to other competitive exams, such as JEE Mains and CUET. #PostponeNEETUG and #JUSTICEforNEETUG have also started trending on the Microblogging site —Twitter as MBBS aspirants urged the government to reschedule the NEET UG 2022 exam. Many Students took to Twitter demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using #JUSTICEforNEETUG. Many want NEET UG 2022 postponed as they claimed they barely have time to prepare for the medical exam as the NEET UG 2022 exam date is closely scheduled with CUET-UG 2022 and the JEE Main 2022 exams.

NEET UG 2022 Paper Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022 Exam Duration

The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG. Over 10.64 lakh are female candidates and 8.07 lakh are male candidates.