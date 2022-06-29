NEET 2022 Exam City Slip Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET UG) Exam city Intimation Slips. Registered NEET Aspirants can download their examination city intimation slip of NEET UG- 2022 through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 876 Apprentice Posts at pb.icf.gov.in| Check Stipend, Eligibility Here

As per the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar, the NEET UG 2022 examination will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The examination will be held at different centers located at 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. The Agency has also opened the NEET UG 2022 Image Correction portal.

NEET 2022 Exam City Slip: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022

A new webpage will open.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, security pin, and other details.

Your NEET 2022 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the NEET 2022 Exam City Slip and take a printout of it for future reference.

"The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later," reads the official notice.

NEET UG 2022: Check Other Details Here

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG.