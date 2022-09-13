NEET UG 2022: The NEET UG Results this year have been marred by technical glitches. One such incident is reported from Maharashtra’s Gadchandur where a NEET candidate on the day of the NEET UG results cleared the medical exam by securing 570/720 marks. However, on the next day when she checked again, she found to her surprise that the number had dropped to 129 without any explanation.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

Devti More and her family are both shocked by the technical glitch on the NTA website. Perplexed by the development, Devti even has sent a mail to NTA but hasn’t received any response yet. Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: Four Tribal Students From Remote Hamlets Clear Medical Entrance Exam

After the NEET UG results were declared, Devti checked the NEET result on her tablet and even took a screenshot. And then on the second day, when she logged into the NTA website again, she was shocked to see a much lower score that what she saw on the first day. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

“I checked the OMR sheet and the answer key and calculated that I got 570. On September 8, the NEET UG 2022 result also showed that I got 570 marks. But when I logged in the next day, I was shocked to see 129 as my score,” Devti was quoted as saying by India Today.

“There must be some technical issue. I have sent a mail to NTA but no response has come yet,” she adds.

Talking about the disappointing technical glitch on the NTA website, her mother said her daughter has scored 570 marks but the number changed in a single day.

“What should we do? Who do we ask for justice? “My daughter is very upset, she is not eating food for two days,” says her mother Archana.