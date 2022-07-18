NEET-UG 2022: Before appearing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022), several female aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at the exam centre. The incident reportedly took place at a NEET exam centre in Kerala’s Marthoma Institute of Information Technology.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Concludes: Latest Update on Answer Key, Result Date And Time Here

If reports are to be believed, authorities allegedly asked approximately 100 girls to remove their innerwear before attempting the high-stake exam. Students claimed that the authorities dumped their undergarments in cartons. However, the institute has denied any wrongdoing, saying frisking and biometric checking were done by external agencies. Also Read - Monkeypox In India: Kerala's Kannur District Reports Second Case, Govt Steps Up Vigil

The incidents came to light after parents filed a complaint in this regard with the Kottarakka Deputy Superintendent of Police. Also Read - GST Hike: Packed Milk And Food Products To Get Costlier In Kerala from Monday

‘Is your future or innerwear big for you?’

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that her daughter was told by authorities,”Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don’t waste our time.”

“After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” NDTV quoted the girl’s father as saying.

Similar Case Reported in 2017

In 2017 similar case was reported in north Kerala’s Kannur. During the screening, a metal detector installed outside the examination centre sounded beef when the girl went through it. The girl said she was wearing a bra with a steel buckle that caused the metal detector to beep. She was allegedly asked to remove her underwear 10 minutes before the NEET examination.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the all India level medical entrance exam wherein in 95% attendance was recorded.