Another Attempt For NEET-UG 2022: Since their demand to postpone NEET-UG 2022 went unheard, a section of medical aspirants are now demanding a second attempt at the National Eligibility Entrance Test. Narrating their grievances on Twitter, medical aspirants urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and National Testing Agency (NTA) to give them second chance. “Please help these students and parents. All JEE main and NEET UG aspirants deserve one more attempt, they have been preparing for it for last 2-3 yrs”, one of the medical aspirants wrote on Twitter. For the unversed, NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 (Sunday) in offline mode between 2 pm and 5.20 pm.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

Why #AnotherAttemptForNEET-UG is Trending on Twitter?

Citing irregularities in the medical entrance exam, a faction of students are demanding another attempt at NEET-UG 2022. Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also busted a rigging racket during National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for undergraduate medical courses and had arrested eight members including the kingpin from Delhi and Haryana. Also Read - CWG 2022: India Hockey Captain Savita Cautions Team Against England's Home Advantage

According to CBI, one Sushil Ranjan, a resident of Delhi, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta and unidentified others were involved in arranging solvers who will impersonate themselves as real candidates in the said exam at several exam centres of Delhi and Haryana. The impersonators were to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 in place of actual candidates and give the exam in lieu of large sums of money.

Besides, aspirants also claim that NTA should follow the same provision for NEET as it does for IIT-JEE. To intensify their demands they stated several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year, thus authorities should stick to the same pattern for medical entrance exam.

As per the news by @ParBen24

1 out 20 #NEETUG22 aspirants Will get the seat in MBBS.

Hence,

Increase seats &#AnotherAttemptForNEETUG@EduMinOfIndia@DG_NTA

We need more medical Colleges is the Key Point ✅https://t.co/nv4WCdmhuT — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) August 1, 2022

NTA to Release NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key Anytime Soon

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Though the official confirmation on the same is awaited, specualtions are rife that NTA would release the NEET answer key this week. Via the NEET answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide To Download Answer Key