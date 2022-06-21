NEET UG 2022 Latest News Today: Amid massive demands from students to postpone NEET UG 2022, the fact check wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday said NEET UG 2022 has not been postponed and will be held as per the schedule. The clarification from the PIB came after a circular doing the rounds on the social media claiming that the NEET UG 2022 exam was postponed to September 4. The PIB termed the circular ‘fake’.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Date Extended; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

“A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022,” the PIB tweeted. Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2022: Medical Aspirants Write Fresh Letter to Union Education Minister, Seek Deferment of Exam

"A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022."

The clarification from PIB comes at a time when several medical exam candidates on social media have been demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using the hashtags #JUSTICEforNEETUG and #DeferNEETUG. However, the NTA has not confirmed any postponement of NEET UG 2022. On the other hand, NTA is likely to release the NEET admit cards soon. After it is issued, the NEET admit card 2022 will be available at ntaneet.nic.in.

Last week, several medical aspirants wrote a fresh letter to education minister, seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam, saying they have less time to prepare for the test. In the letter, the aspirants have pointed out the reasons for which the exam should be postponed.

Prior to this, the aspirants had urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 6 weeks so that they can prepare well for the entrance test.

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the aspirants mentioned in the letter.

Last month, over 10,000 aspirants had written to National Testing Agency (NTA) requesting it to postpone the exam and allocate them with enough time for preparation. The anxious aspirants for many months now have been for many months now demanding postpone of NEET UG 2022.

The aspirants must note that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the entrance test for undergraduates for admission to various medical colleges.