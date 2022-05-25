NEET UG 2022 Latest Update Today: As the National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) application correction window, the medical aspirants again on Wednesday demanded postponement of NEET UG 2022. The development comes as the NTA scheduled NEET UG 2022 for July 17 across the country in pen and paper mode.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: From Exam Dates To Admit Card, Check All Important Details Here

Saying that there is less gap between the second session of JEE Main and NEET UG 2022, the medical aspirants took to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Check How To Make Changes HERE

The NTA has made the online NEET UG 2022 application correction window available on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. the aspirants who have submitted the NEET 2022 forms and now want to make changes in the application form can edit and modify the NEET UG 2022 registration form by May 27. Also Read - CUET 2022: NTA to Open Application Correction Window Tomorrow. Check Exam Pattern, Admit Card Details Here

Taking to Twitter, one medical aspirant said it is his last chance and urged the NTA to postpone of NEET exam 2022. “For many students it is the last chance to appear for the exam. This one decision can ruin so many student’s future. Requested to give time for preparation,” the medical aspirant said.

Echoing similar concerns, another medical aspirant said NEET UG 2022 date was always announced 5 month before but this time why only 3 month ago? “We know that you want to make the exam dates the same as before but this method is wrong, due to which the students have come under pressure. Delay in counseling was not our fault,” the aspirant said.

Check what students say:

For many students it is the last chance to appear for the exam. This one decision can ruin so many student's future. Requested to give time for preparation.#PleaseDelayNEETUG #postponeneetug2022 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yeIwpAA81b — 🍁ĀñoñYmöūs🍁 (@i_invincible_16) May 24, 2022

NEETUG exam date was always announce5 month backbut this time why only3 month ago? We know that you want to make the exam dates the same as before but this method is wrong, due to which the students have come under pressureDelay in counseling was not our fault #PleaseDelayNEETUG — Sahil sahu (@Sahilsa67658920) May 25, 2022

Last year JEE mains 1st attempt was conducted on Feb 2021.This year JEE's 1st attempt will be held in June last & NEETUG will be on 17 July This means JEE aspirants were given 16 month Whereas NEETUG aspirant were given only 9 month#PleaseDelayNEETUG@DG_NTA @EduMinIndia — tttjjj (@tttjjj99990046) May 25, 2022

