Postpone NEET UG 2022: Extending the hand of support to the agitating students, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for demanding postponement of NEET UG 2022. In his letter, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said as lakhs of students are going to appear for the NEET UG 2022 examination, the process for the examination should not be started or concluded 'in a hurry'.

The NSUI president also alleged in the letter to the education minister that the delay in the notice has reduced the preparation time to a minimum and asked for NEET UG 2022 to be postponed for at least 45 days.

In his letter to Union Education Minister, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan has given five reasons for the postponement of NEET UG 2022.

1) He said the counselling procedure for the previous academic session is already running late and with the minimum time left for preparation, it is difficult for students to prepare for the exam.

2) He also stated that CUET, JEE, and various other exams are already scheduled for July and with just only one attempt, that too between these exams, it is not feasible for aspirants to concentrate on preparations properly.

3) He further said in the letter that due to delays in the notice, the preparation time has been reduced to a minimum.

4) He highlighted that there might be many students who will not get a seat in the previous session’s counselling, hence, it will be unfair if the next exam is done in such a hurry.

5) Bringing the matter to the forefront, he said the students who opt for both engineering and medical preparation during class 11th & class 12th would find difficult giving exams in such chaos.

Postpone NEET UG 2022: Check copy of the letter

The NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan further added that there are lakhs of students who prepare for medical examinations every year and this number is increasing every year.

Urging the Centre to postpone NEET UG 2022, he said “Considering the genuine reasons stated above, . Kindly defer the NEET UG examination atleast for 45 days. So that students are both mentally & psychologically fit to appear in the examination.”