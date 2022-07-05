Postpone NEET UG 2022: As only a couple of weeks are left for the entrance exam to be held, medical aspirants again took to Twitter on Tuesday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and postpone the exam. They have started the online campaign with the hashtag #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants. However, the NTA has not issued any official statement regarding postponement of the exam yet.Also Read - Bundelkhand Expressway, Built 8 Months Before Deadline, To Open For Public Next Week: All You Need to Know

As per the earlier schedule and notification, NEET UG 2022 will be held in pen and paper mode on July 17.

On Monday, some of the aspirants said they will begin a hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET 2022. They also sought to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they have been turned down by all others and want the PM to hear their grievances.

Massive number of students are tweeting with the hashtag Chalo Modi Awas which can be translated into ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’ and are claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

For several months now, the students have been demanding a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there is not enough time to prepare. They also claim that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET.

In the meantime, the NEET admit card 2022 is expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to download the NEET UG admit card 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, a medical aspirant said: “Sir please Postpone NEET UG because we didn’t got a fair prepration time. Please provide us more time then we are ready to give the exam without any issue.”

Another aspirant said: “Just 30 days sir. Please understand the pressure on us. Being a dropper it’s really unfair for us. It’s a serious matter. It’s disturbing! NTA please postpone neet by 30 days.”

Check what students said on Twitter:

Dear @dpradhanbjp @OfficeDp when 94% students are facing problems & want NEET UG to be postponed then why u are in favour of only 4% ? @PMOIndia#HungerStrikeforNEETUG #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants pic.twitter.com/Aq5Dapx9tO — NEET(UG)/JEE Students Association 🇮🇳 (@NUSA_NEETUG) July 5, 2022

Tell him that Jee advanced is also scheduled on 28th August then there is no problem in postponing NEET UG for 30 days only. #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia — Shiv Kumar Mudgal (@pmudga) July 5, 2022

Don't play with the future of lakhs of NEET UG aspirants.@PMOIndia should listen to the genuine demand of these students to postpone NEET UG.#CandleMarchForNEETUG#PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants #MODIJIextendNEEETUG pic.twitter.com/mxPv9ChMsx — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) July 5, 2022

This year, over 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022. The aspirants must be knowing that NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.