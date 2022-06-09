Postpone NEET UG 2022: Expressing concern that the NEET UG 2022 exam date is too close to other competitive exams, the medical aspirants on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET UG 2022. Prior to this, they had in a letter urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the medical entrance exam. According to the earlier notification from the NTA, the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17.Also Read - NEET PG 2021: 'There Must Be Limit' SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling

The medical aspirants are of opinion that they are getting less time for preparation as CBSE Board exam will end on June 15 and soon after that NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Hence, they voiced their concern and started a campaign on Twitter, #MODIJIdeferNEETUG. Soon after their online campaign, #MODIJIdeferNEETUG started trending on Twitter. So far more than 200K+ Tweets have been made in this matter. Also Read - NEET PG 2022: SC Slams MCC For 1456 Vacant Seats, Says It Is Like Playing With Life of Students

Last week, the medical aspirants started an online campaign with the hashtag #NTAdeferNEETUG for the exam postponement. They are asking for exam postponement by four to six weeks or till late August or early September. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in| Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

In their campaign for exam postponement, they said there will be a clash of NEET UG 2022 exam with CUET 2022 as CUET exam will be scheduled tentatively in July first and second week. They feel the candidates, who applied for both the NEET and CUET exam, will get a few days to prepare for the medical entrance test. It will create additional pressure on the students, they added.

Some of the students stated that when it was the matter of JEE Main 2022 exam, NTA had postponed it without any hesitation, then why do the authorities are biased in postponing the NEET UG exam 2022?

And this time it is not just the students, the parents of the students have also demanded for exam postponement for the sake of their children’s career.

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

#MODIJIdeferNEETUG @PMOIndia @narendramodi @narendramodi_in what else do students need to prove to government that the dates of NEET UG needs to be postponed Please help sir the pressure of studies is unbearable Almost more than 207k tweets are asking for postponement. pic.twitter.com/LxI5tzi5a4 — Kshitij Rupwane (@Kshitij17854976) June 8, 2022

#NEETUG exams happens once a year!

It needs 100% focus and dedicated efforts to Ace it!

But when preparation is divided between #CUET22 , #jeemains2022 &#NEETUG2022

Then the Acing becomes difficult,#MODIJIdeferNEETUG

Hence extra month request@DG_NTA#ModijiPleaseDeferNEETUG — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) June 8, 2022

A Twitter handle called NEET(UG)-JEE Students Association in a tweet urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the ministry of education for NEET-UG postponement saying that droppers are not getting enough time for revision.

This was the tweet of @DG_NTA when they postponed jee main exam, Reason:-(to prepare well) as they mentioned in this tweet. So this same testing agency can't postpone NEET-UG for the same reason (to prepare well). Why this biased behaviour?@dpradhanbjp #MODIJIdeferNEETUG pic.twitter.com/SUBk3b26YH — NEET(UG)/JEE Students Association (@NUSA_NEETUG) June 8, 2022

“Last year, the NEET-UG exam was on 12 September & this year on July 17th! The dropper is not even getting exactly 10 months! Why students will have to suffer if the officials took more time than usual to declare the result, conduct the counseling process? #NTAdeferNEETUG,” said the association.