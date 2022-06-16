NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency will on Thursday close the correction window for the NEET UG 2022 Application form. The medical aspirants who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance exam need to make changes in the application form today itself, otherwise they will not be given any chance to edit their form. The candidates can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to update their details.Also Read - NEET PG 2023 Expected To Be Held On January 23, Official Announcement By Next Month On natboard.edu.in

On June 14, the NTA had opened the UG correction window and the candidates had time till today for making the corrections in the application forms.

The NTA said it will close the correction window at 9 PM. If you have not yet made any corrections, and want to make changes, then here's the time for you till 9 PM.

The candidates who were not been able to mention their actual category correctly while filling up the NEET UG online application form can make the correction themselves and upload the scanned copy of the certificate.

NEET UG 2022: Here’s How to Edit Application Form