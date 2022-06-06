New Delhi: Activist lawyer Anubha Sahai, who has been taking various students’ issues, including the recent university exam uniformity case, to the court, has said that NEET-UG 2022 must be postponed looking at the “very logical reasons” pointed out by students. With previous counselling sessions getting delayed, it made sense to push the NEET-UG scheduled for mid-July further ahead, Sahai was quoted as saying by TOI.Also Read - Elon Musk Warns Twitter He May Walk Out Of $44 Billion Deal, Here’s Why

"The previous batch's counselling got delayed, and in some states it is still going on. So, the July 2022 batch counselling and academic schedule will be pushed ahead anyway, as I don't think there is infrastructure and academic wherewithal to run both batches concurrently," said Sahai. "So if everything is going to get delayed anyway, then why not delay the entrance exam too? This will give students some extra time to prepare," she added.

Students seek help on Twitter once again

Students have been taking to Twitter, demanding postponement of the exam time and again with some saying the least authorities could do was acknowledge their request. One user by the name @DropperNeet wrote: "We Will Respect Your Decision But Please Officially Put Some Notice About NEET ..Mental Pressure Is Killing Us From Inside .. please postpone NEET UG sir". Another user @KKNeet2 wrote a detailed letter, highlighting the problems if the exam is conducted as scheduled and asked for it to be postponed by at least one month.

#NTAdeferNEETUG Very valid reason and genuine concern of #NEETUG2022 aspirants Govt should consider https://t.co/Mtj5nZSgCg — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) June 5, 2022

@AIJNSA_official wrote “This year NEET- (UG) – 2022 is scheduled on 17th JULY and the counselling was completed in April last week. While in some states the counselling & seat allotment process was continued even after the release of the notification for NEET (UG)-2022”.

@Uzziepixie wrote: “Not only this affects the mental health of the aspirants but also their parents who had hopes to see they child become a DOCTOR. Does mental health of us matter to you? It’s a request to @DG_NTA”.