NEET UG 2022 Latest News Today: The National Testing Agency declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- UG (NEET-UG 2022) earlier this month on the official site neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the number of females registering for the medical entrance was also higher than males. As many as 429160 males and 563902 females cleared NEET UG 2022. This year, a total of 17,64,571 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,93,069 qualified the exam.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in. Read Details Here

However, more than 7.71 lakh students could not qualify for the exam. And not just that, all the students who passed the exam will not be able to get admission to top medical colleges as the competition is really tough. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Ends Today at apdhte.nic.in

Hence, those who could not get admission to the best colleges, must not lose hope as the field of medicine is not just confined to MBBS, and there are many courses that don’t require NEET marks. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Check Tentative Dates Here

Those who could not clear NEET UG 2022 this year can opt for BSc or can go for an integrated course with MBA in the business field. There are many options for those looking for career opportunities apart from MBBS. Check list here:

BSc Agricultural Science

BTech Biomedical Engineering

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Pharmacy [BPharm]

BSc Food Technology

BSc Biology

Medical Courses Without NEET:

Nursing

Clinical Research

Biochemistry Courses

Toxicology

Forensic Science and Criminology

Dairy Farming

Aquaculture and Fisheries

Occupational Therapists

Career Opportunities Apart From MBBS: