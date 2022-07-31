NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. As per several media reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release today, July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. NEET Aspirants please note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 75 Junior Auditor Posts Till August 12| Read Details Here

Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, a total of 95 per cent of candidates took the single largest medical entrance examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the medical exam can download the answer key as well as the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

To download the Answer Key, a registered candidate can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.
  • Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.
  • Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022

Live Updates

  • 4:00 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check Details In Brief

    1.NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022
    2.NEET Official Website(s): http://www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/
    3. Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website(July 31)
    4. Declaration of NEET UG 2022 Result on NTA website To be announced later on the website(Between August 18 to August 31, 2022)

  • 3:59 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check the duration of the test

    Three (03) hours and 20 minutes.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check Mode of Examination

    NEET (UG) – 2022 is a Pen & Paper-based Test.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Exam: No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: What If Objections Raised By Candidate Is Correct?

    Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared

  • 3:26 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Reminder For NEET Aspirants

    The result of NEET(UG)-2022 of the candidates who indulge in Unfairmeans Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: How to Raise Objections?

    “Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” reads the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: After the conduct of the examination, NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).

  • 3:15 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check Details on OMR Sheet

    Along with the NEET UG answer key 2022, NTA will also issue OMR response sheets.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: Check Number of Exam Centre

    NEET-UG 2022 was conducted in 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country.