NEET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam. As per several media reports, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to release today, July 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022. NEET Aspirants please note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also issue candidates OMR response sheets. This year, a total of 95 per cent of candidates took the single largest medical entrance examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the medical exam can download the answer key as well as the result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

How to Download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

To download the Answer Key, a registered candidate can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

