NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2022. According to several media reports, the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card is expected to release tomorrow, July 10, 2022. Only Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their NEET 2022 Hall Ticket through the concerned official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To download a hall ticket, a registered aspirant needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Official Website to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2022

Once released, candidates can download the NEET 2022 admit card from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For July 11, 12 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

Tentative NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Release Date

As per reports, the hall ticket for NEET-UG 2022 is likely to be released on July 10, 2022. Also Read - SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3 Declared at srmist.edu.in| Direct Link, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

NEET UG 2022 Exam Date, Time

According to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar, the NEET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 17, 2022. The examination will be held at different centers located at 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India. The examination was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NEET NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the required login credentials such as — application number and date of birth.

application number and date of birth. Your NEET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. For more details, check the official website.