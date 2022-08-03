NEET-UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET answer key anytime soon. Though nothing has been confirmed, NEET-UG answer key 2022 is likely to be released by this week on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, a section of medical aspirants are now demanding a second attempt at the National Eligibility Entrance Test. Narrating their grievances on Twitter, medical aspirants urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and National Testing Agency (NTA) to give them second chance. “Please help these students and parents. All JEE main and NEET UG aspirants deserve one more attempt, they have been preparing for it for last 2-3 yrs”, one of the medical aspirants wrote on Twitter. For the unversed, NEET UG-2022 was conducted on July 17 (Sunday) in offline mode between 2 pm and 5.20 pm. Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on NEET-UG 2022 answer key, NEET-UG 2022 result.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exam Begins September 1; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here