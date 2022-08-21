NEET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, today, August 21 and NEET results will be out on August 28. Along with the answer key, NTA is also expected to release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. NEET 2022 provisional answer key will release today on the National Testing Agency, NTA website– neet.nta.nic.in. However, NTA has not released any official confirmation regarding this, candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA NEET website for the latest updates.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

