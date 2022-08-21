NEET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, today, August 21 and NEET results will be out on August 28. Along with the answer key, NTA is also expected to release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. NEET 2022 provisional answer key will release today on the National Testing Agency, NTA website– neet.nta.nic.in. However, NTA has not released any official confirmation regarding this, candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA NEET website for the latest updates.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Steps to download answer key

    *Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
    *Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage.
    *Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option.
    *Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.
    *Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

    NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: List of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India

    Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
    Rank 3: Christian Medical College
    Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
    Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education Research
    Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
    Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
    Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
    Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted in more than 10 languages.

    NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET result 2022 is expected to release by the last week of August but there is no official update regarding the NEET Result date. Candidates must keep checking the official website for updates.