NEET UG 2022 LIVE Update: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is expected to release the answer key for Undergraduate courses or NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the official answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the medical entrance examination on July 17 and the next course of action is publication of the preliminary answer key, mentioning correct answers to MCQs asked in the exam. However, there is no official updates on the announcement of NEET answer key and results.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

Follow LIVE Updates on NEET UG 2022 Answer key and Result: