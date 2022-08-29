NEET UG 2022: Even as the students are waiting eagerly for the NEET UG Result 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will share the answer key on August 30. The NEET UG Answer Key 2022 would be released on official website – neet.nta.nic.in on Tuesday. The NTA said it will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET UG 2022. Meanwhile, the NEET UG Result 2022 would be declared on September 7.Also Read - NEET Frisking Row: NTA Allows Girl Students Forced To Remove Underwear To Reappear For Exam On THIS Date

“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website – neet.nta.nic.in, for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” the official notification said. The NTA conducted the medical/dental and allied courses for 18.72 lakh candidates on July 17.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Download?

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password. Now click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Check NEET Score

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’.

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Enter the required credentials and hit the submit option.

Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen.

Download the NEET UG Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

