NEET UG RE-Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) re-examination tomorrow, September 04, 2022. The Agency has allowed the girl students, who faced harassment and were allegedly forced to remove their underwear during frisking ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam, to reappear for the medical exam. Several girl aspirants were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear during the frisking process at exam centre in Kerala’s Kollam district during the NEET exam. Apart from the candidates from Kerala, a few affected candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will also appear for the medical entrance examination.Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1901 Posts at drdo.gov.in Before This Date

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: Check Dress Code Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted.

Shoes are not permitted.

Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans will not be permitted.

As per reports, Clothes with elaborated embroidery, flowers, brooches, big buttons, and more are not allowed to the examination centre.

Female candidates should avoid wearing ornaments such as earrings, nose rings, pendants, necklace bracelets, and others.

As per the NEET UG Information Bulletin, Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Note, The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: Check Barred Items

The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: Documents You Need to Carry