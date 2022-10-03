NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The Madras High Court (HC) has directed the New Delhi-based National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide the original answer sheet to a candidate who was unsuccessful in the recently held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination. This year, NTA conducted the NEET UG examination on July 17. As per the news agency PTI report, Justice R Suresh Kumar gave the direction recently, disposing a writ petition from Nilgiris district-based Chrisma Victoria.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins on Oct 11 For AIQ at mcc.nic.in. Check Steps to Apply

NEET UG 2022 Petitioner Demands

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the National Testing Agency to consider her minor daughter’s representation made to authorities last month, seeking to show her the original Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet. The counsel for the authorities submitted that a copy of the OMR sheet can be provided to the petitioner for her perusal. The petitioner, would, however, have to go to the office of the NTA at Noida. The Agency is ready and willing to show the original answer sheet for her perusal. The counsel for the petitioner told the judge that she is ready to visit the Agency’s office for this purpose. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 Likely From October 10 at mcc.nic.in; MCC Issues Key Points For PwD Candidates

NEET UG 2022: NTA to Fix A Date for The Petitioner’s visit

The judge disposed of the petition after directing the NTA to fix a date for the petitioner’s visit to the Agency’s office within 10 days and to intimate in advance through email, the appointed date. It is open to the petitioner along with her father/guardian to travel to the NTA office and the Agency should show the original answer sheet to the petitioner, who can peruse the same, the judge added. Also Read - NEET 2022 UG AIQ Counselling : Check FAQs on Eligibility, Seat Allotment, Documents Required

(With Inputs From PTI)