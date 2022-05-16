NEET UG 2022: In a relief to candidates, the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form has been extended till May 20. The candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2022 Exam by filling up the NEET UG 2022 Application form through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in an announcement, said that NEET UG 2022 registration, which was supposed to end on Monday (May 16) was extended till Friday (May 20).Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Exam Admit Cards Released: Check Steps To Download HERE

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format, The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022 Registration: Step-by-step guide

Visit the official website –neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, select the “Registrations for NEET-UG 2022” link. Register yourself and fill out the application form. Upload required documents and pay the online registration fee. Submit the NEET 2022 Application form. Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Category of Candidate In India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 1,600

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 9,00

Category of Candidate Outside India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 8,500

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 8,500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 8,500

