NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conclude the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET-UG 2022) tomorrow, May 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for the UG medical entrance exam can fill the NEET UG 2022 Application form through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format.

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s How To Apply For NEET UG 2022:

Visit the official website –neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Registrations for NEET-UG 2022” link. Register yourself and fill out the application form. Upload required documents and pay the online registration fee. Submit the NEET 2022 Application form. Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Category of Candidate In India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 1,600

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 9,00

Category of Candidate Outside India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 8,500

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 8,500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 8,500



NEET UG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for appearing in NEET (UG), as per related Regulations of NMC and DCI are as follows:

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

NEET UG 2022 Exam Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.