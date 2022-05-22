NEET UG 2022 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022. During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, in the application form.Also Read - ISC Semester 2 Biology Paper 1 Exam Tomorrow: Marking Scheme, Specimen Question Paper Here

Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes. It is to be noted that NTA has not announced any date to edit the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Application Form: Changes You Can Make

According to the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates can re-upload their photographs and scanned signatures during the correction window. "Ensure that correct data is submitted in the online application. Any correction pertaining to the photograph and signature of the candidate will be intimated through e-mail/SMS and the same will be available in the candidate's login account. Other permissible corrections can also be carried through log-in account only during the schedule fixed for the same. Candidates may ensure clear photographs and signatures are uploaded. Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields opens." reads the official notice.

NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam

The NEET UG 2022 entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format, The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) Application form has ended on May 20.

NEET UG 2022 Exam Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. For more details about the NEET UG 2022 exam, candidates can are advised to go through the official information bulletin shared below.