NEET UG 2022 Result, Answer Key Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) anytime soon. It is to be noted that the NEET UG Answer key 2022 will be released some days prior to the result declaration. As per several media reports, NTA is expected(soon) to announce the date, time, and schedule regarding the NEET UG Result 2022. Registered NEET Aspirants can download the NEET UG Answer Key, and NEET Scorecard (once released) by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

NOTE: NEET Aspirants must note that NTA is yet to release an official date or time for the declaration of the NEET Result/Answer Key. As per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG), the Result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared/notified by NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS). Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible

Qualifying Criteria

As per NEET Information Bulletin, the Agency will prepare an All India Merit List of successful candidates for NEET (UG) – 2022 based on the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission and Dental Council of India. Also Read - Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Register For 3120 Posts From Aug 25| Check Salary Here

Check Qualifying Criteria For Each Category Here

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

General, General-EWS : 50th percentile

: 50th percentile Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/ OBC-NCL: 40th Percentile

40th Percentile General – PwD: 45th Percentile

45th Percentile SC/ST/OBC – NCL Pwd: 40th Percentile

NEET Eligibility Criteria In Brief:

In order to be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for a particular academic year in case of General, General-EWS, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain a minimum of marks at the 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to Undergraduate Medical Courses held for the said academic year.

It is to be noted that the qualifying percentile is 50th percentile and not 50 percent. While 50% of 720 is 360 marks, the 50th percentile may be as low as 120 marks. As per the TimesNow report, the percentile is a positional ranking system. Whereas ranking will be done as per the positional rank of the student.

For example, for the 50th percentile, NEET candidates who score marks more than remaining 50 percent of the students would be qualified. In simple words, suppose 100 students have appeared for the exam, then students whose marks fall in the top 50 percent of the students (irrespective of how many marks they have scored) would qualify.

According to the NEET UG Information Bulletin, the percentile shall be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India common merit list in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the information bulletin shared HERE.

How to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

Here are the 5 easy steps to download the NEET provisional answer key.

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

More About NEET UG 2022

The candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022, wherein over 18.72 lakh candidates registered out of which 95% appeared for the single largest medical entrance exam. NEET UG 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities overseas.