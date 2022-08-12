NEET UG Result 2022 Latest Update: For those medical aspirants who are eagerly waiting for their results, here’s a big update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 in the third week of August which is August 21. Speaking to media person, one NTA official said that when the NEET UG results will be released, the students can check them on the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Amid CUET Delay, JNU Teachers' Organisation Demands Restoration of University's Own Admission Procedure

The candidates also need to know that the NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released some days prior to the result declaration.

However, the exact date and time of NEET UG 2022 results declaration are yet to be confirmed by the NTA. The candidates need to keep a close eye on the official websites (neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in) for the updates on NEET UG results.

The candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 wherein over 18.72 lakh candidates registered out of which 95% appeared for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities overseas. The number of candidates in India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). In the similar manner, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6), the NTA said in a statement.

This year, the result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared by NTA as per the norms fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

NEET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to check Score