NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 result soon. Till now, NTA has not confirmed any date/ time or schedule for the declaration of the answer key or result. Aspirants must note that the NEET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Once released, NEET Aspirants will be able to download their NEET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released for eleven categories including that of Pharmacy, Medical, Law, and others. Here is a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard
- Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 3: Panjab University
- Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani
- Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology
- Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,
- Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Rank 8: SRM Dental College
- Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
- Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
This year, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, July 17. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Update
As per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Taking all the objections raised by the students into consideration, a final answer key and NEET UG Result will be declared
NEET UG 2022 — Highlights
- NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022
- NEET Official Website(s): www.nta.ac.in , https://neet.nta.nic.in/
- Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website
- Declaration of NEET UG 2022 Result on NTA website To be announced later on the website