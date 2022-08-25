NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 result soon. Till now, NTA has not confirmed any date/ time or schedule for the declaration of the answer key or result. Aspirants must note that the NEET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Once released, NEET Aspirants will be able to download their NEET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Release NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Early: Aspirants Urge NTA Not to Play With Their Life

Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released for eleven categories including that of Pharmacy, Medical, Law, and others. Here is a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Official Answer Key to be Released Anytime Soon on neet.nta.nic.in; Results Likely on Aug 28

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard

Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Rank 3: Panjab University

Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani

Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore

Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,

Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Rank 8: SRM Dental College

Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

This year, the single largest medical entrance examination was conducted on Sunday, July 17. The examination was conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time Schedule Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Qualifying Criteria, Percentile Here

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Update

As per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. They will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice. Taking all the objections raised by the students into consideration, a final answer key and NEET UG Result will be declared

NEET UG 2022 — Highlights