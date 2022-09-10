NEET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As the NEET UG 2022 results have been announced, now undergraduate medical aspirants are waiting for the counselling to start.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 54 Posts Till Sept 29 at upsc.gov.in. Salary As Per 7th CPC

The MCC will release the complete NEET-UG 2022 counselling schedule soon. However, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard. Once released, the candidates who have qualified the NEET 2022 examination will be eligible to register for it by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the NEET 2022 counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes on the grounds of NEET 2022.

All About NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule

As per reports, the NEET AIQ counselling process for 2022 will be divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. The candidates must note that the NEET UG 2022 counselling process includes registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; the processing of seat allotment; result, and reporting.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Know More About it?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Event Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates NEET 2022 Counselling Registration Process to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking Process to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Document Verification to be released soon NEET 2022 Counselling Result/Merit List to be released soon Institute Reporting to be released soon

Through NEET-UG 2022 scores, admission to courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and BSc nursing will be offered to students in the top medical, dental, and nursing colleges of India.