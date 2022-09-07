NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 on its websites – neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Along with NEET UG scores, category-wise cut-off marks and all India rank list will also be released on neet.nta.nic.in. Final answer key of NEET will be published ahead of results. You will need certain credentials to fetch the results. The NEET UG 2022 scorecard will mention the personal details of the candidate, subject-wise scores, total scores, All India Quota (AIQ) rank and percentile. This year, the single largest UG medical entrance exam was held on July 17, 2022, in pen and paper mode.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: NEET UG Result To Be Declared Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in

Along with NEET results, names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off scores will be published. Those who meet cut-off marks or score above it can apply for medical counselling under different quotas.

HOW TO CHECK NEET UG 2022 BENGALURU RESULT

Visit the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET UG RESULT 2022’. (once released) A new page will appear on the screen. Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option. Your NEET UG Result will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The passing marks for NEET UG 2022 is 50 percentile and could go as high as 150 marks. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. To get admission to top colleges, the cut-off of around 600 marks is predicted.