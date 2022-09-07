NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the final answer key, results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) at its official website neet.nta.nic.in today, September 7. As per NTA, NEET UG result will be declared at 12 pm. The final answer key will be published in the PDF format, a few hours before the NEET 2022 results. To access the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and date of birth. NTA, on August 31, had released the NEET official answer key for all codes. Candidates were given a time till September 2 to raise challenge against any answer given in the key. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA had also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NEET UG Re-examination was held on September 04, 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: How To Check Scores on results cbse.nic.in

  • 7:19 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: Websites to download NEET UG 2022 result marksheet

  • 6:51 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: What is the lowest fees for MBBS

    According to media reports, the annual tuition MBBS course fee for the All India quota seats is lowest in Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi (INR 240/- annually) while the highest fees is that of Goa Medical College, Panaji at INR 89,500/- annually.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: Details to be mentioned in NEET UG marksheet, scorecard

    Following are the details mentioned in the NEET UG 2022 results. Candidates must verify the details printed on NEET 2022 result.

    1. Roll number
    2. Application number
    3. Personal details – Candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, nationality, category, gender, address, contact number
    4. Percentile scores
    5. Overall marks
    6. Subject-wise marks
    7. NEET All India Rank (AIR)
    8. Qualifying status
    9. AIR for 15% All India Quota seats
    10. Cut-off scores

  • 6:35 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: How many times can a candidate appear for NEET exams

    As per the regulatory board for NEET exams, the NTA (National Testing Agency), there is no restriction on the number of attempts for the NEET exams.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: What is the 50% of 720 marks in NEET UG 2022

    Multiply 50/100 with 720 = (50/100)*720 = (50*720)/100 = 360.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: What about candidates who do not qualify or fail NEET UG 2022

    If a candidate fail and do not qualify for NEET exam, he/she may not be able to apply for MBBS, BDS, Or AYUSH courses. The candidate can either opt for B.Sc. Nursing, or take up of the the Allied Health Sciences like BPT ( physiotherapy), BOT (Occupational Therapy) etc. Candidates can also opt for B.Sc.

  • 6:25 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: NEET 2022 result validity

    NEET scores are only valid for the current academic session, or one year, while applying for admission to Indian medical colleges. However, while applying to international colleges, the NEET UG 2022 scores validity extended to three years.

  • 6:22 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: Determining Factors for NEET 2022 Cut-off

    NEET cut off 2022 is largely influenced by the following five factors:

    1. Total number of candidates who appear for the examination
    2. Difficulty level of the examination
    3. Performance of the candidates
    4. Number of seats available
    5. NEET cut off for previous years

  • 6:20 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: What is the passing marks for NEET?

    NEET cutoff percentile for the general category is 50 per cent and for SC/ST/OBC it is 40 per cent. Previously, NEET cutoff passing marks for the general category were 720-138, while for SC/ST/OBC it was 137-108. All medical colleges accepting NEET scores will grant admission on the basis of the NEET 2022 admission cutoff.

  • 6:11 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: What is UG in NEET exam?

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.)