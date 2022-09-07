NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the final answer key, results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) at its official website neet.nta.nic.in today, September 7. As per NTA, NEET UG result will be declared at 12 pm. The final answer key will be published in the PDF format, a few hours before the NEET 2022 results. To access the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and date of birth. NTA, on August 31, had released the NEET official answer key for all codes. Candidates were given a time till September 2 to raise challenge against any answer given in the key. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA had also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NEET UG Re-examination was held on September 04, 2022.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: How To Check Scores on results cbse.nic.in

