NEET UG 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 result soon. Aspirants must note that the NEET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Once released, NEET Aspirants will be able to download their NEET UG Answer Key by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from the official answer keys, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 OMR sheets with recorded responses. As per several media reports, the Agency is expected to announce the date, time, and schedule regarding the NEET UG result today August 20, 2022. However, NTA has not confirmed any date/ time or schedule for the declaration of the answer key or result.

To access the NEET UG Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and date of birth. Canddiates can check the important dates, steps to download answer key and other details here.

How to Download NEET UG Answer Key 2022?

Here are the 5 easy steps to download the NEET provisional answer key.

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2022,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: How to Raise Objections, If Any?

After viewing the answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Later, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 per answer challenged. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Here’s How to Calculate NEET 2022 Percentile?

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared.

Admission Through NEET Scores

This year, the result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared by NTA as per the norms fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

It must be noted that through NEET 2022 scores, the admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses will be granted in medical and dental colleges of India. This year, over 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats will be offered through the 612 medical and 317 dental colleges.

NEET UG 2022: Check Details Here

The candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022, wherein over 18.72 lakh candidates registered out of which 95% appeared for the single largest medical entrance exam. NEET UG 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities overseas.