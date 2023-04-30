Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Big Update: NTA Likely To Release Hall Tickets By This Date at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA on Sunday issued the NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the exam intimation slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 In 17 Days; Admit Card, Exam City Slip Download Link Soon at neet.nta.nic.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NTA NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Amit card soon. As per media reports, the agency is likely to release the hall tickets today i.e. April 30. Soon after the formal announcement of the hall ticket, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Going by past trends, the NTA will first release the NEET UG exam city centre slip and later issue admit cards.

Notably, some reports earlier had suggested that the NEET UG exam city admit card will likely be out on 2 May. However, no official confirmation has come from NTA.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Download and keep for further reference

This year, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI.

NEET UG 2023: Here are some of the key details

NEET UG 2023 will be held across the country as well as 499 cities outside India.

The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode.

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG.

The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates.

The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Allotment Released

NTA on Sunday issued the NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the exam intimation slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. To access the NEET UG Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City, candidates will have to log in with their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

As per the schedule, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 07, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

