NEET UG 2023 Admit card: Exam City Slip Likely Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam city intimation slip 2023 today, April 27. However, there is no official confirmation from the testing agency. Candidates who will be appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exam on 7 May 2023 will be able to download the city slip by visiting the official NTA NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam city slip will contain necessary information regarding the candidate’s NEET UG exam centre and city. “In case, the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities,” reads the NTA information bulletin.

Here’s how to download NEET UG Admit Card:

Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Download and keep for further reference

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

Medium of NEET (UG)-2023 Question Paper

Candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only.

Candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in English and Hindi.

Candidates opting for Regional languages would also be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in selected Regional languages and English.

Note: The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the Regional Language in Yellow Colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.

This year, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam received an all time record high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year. The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG. The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The maximum registrations are from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

