NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Likely to be Released on This Date: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 either in April end or first week of May 2023. However, an official announcement is awaited by the NTA regarding the release of NEET UG admit card 2023 release date.

Updated: April 18, 2023 9:18 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

NEET UG exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 between 2 PM and 5:30 PM.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET UG Admit Card 2023 anytime soon. After it is released, the registered candidates will be able to download their admit card at the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. According to earlier trends, NEET UG Admit Card 2023 is usually released 6 to 7 days before the exam.

NEET UG exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 between 2 PM and 5:30 PM. Ahead of the release of admit card, the NTA will release the NEET UG exam city intimation slip where students can check the name of exam city allotted to them.

As per a report by TOI, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 either in April end or first week of May 2023. However, an official announcement is awaited by the NTA regarding the release of NEET UG admit card 2023 release date.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: Credentials Needed to Download

  • Application number
  • Date of birth

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for NEET admit card.
  • Enter your login details such as your Application Number and Password.
  • Your NEET UG admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

In the meantime, the candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal of NEET 2023 in order to stay updated of all the developments and announcements.

Published Date: April 18, 2023 9:08 PM IST

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 9:18 PM IST

