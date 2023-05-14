Home

When Will NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Be Released? Check Date And Time

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is expected to make the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key available anytime soon. As soon as the testing agency will issue the provisional answer key, MBBS Aspirants will be able to download it by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA NEET UG Provisional answer key will be issued along with the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 – Expected Date And Time

As per media reports, NTA is expected to publish the NEET UG Answer Key by next week. However, NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result/answer key.

How to Raise Objections Against NEET Answer Key?

The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2023 answer key using the application number and password. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Check Answer Key?

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Check Answer Key?

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for "NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download." Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

National Testing Agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

