Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released On neet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 6

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released On neet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 6

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key released: Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2023 answer key PDF on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) answer key 2023. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2023 answer key PDF on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The development comes hours after the NTA released the NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet.

“Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated above,” the official notice said.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: 5 Steps To Download

To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — . The candidates will need to enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the answer key.

Trending Now

Visit the official website – . On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.” Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference. The NTA NEET UG OMR sheet has been made available at the candidates’ registered email addresses.

NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key official link:

NEET NTA Answer Key 2023 release date: June 5 (Monday)

June 5 (Monday) NEET 2023 OMR Release Date: June 4 (Sunday)

June 4 (Sunday) NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Fee: Rs 200

This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 PM.

NEET UG 2023 OMR Answer Sheet on Digilocker

The scanned copy of the original OMR Answer Sheet and Score Card of the Candidates of NEET (UG) will be kept in the safe custody of DigiLocker [maintained by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)] for the easy access of the same by the respective candidates at: , on the basis of their consent given at the time of submission of online

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES