Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Confirmation Page Available on DigiLocker, Check Steps to Download Here

NEET UG 2023 Confirmation Page Available on DigiLocker, Check Steps to Download Here

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in: The Confirmation Page of Candidates will also be easily accessible to them in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in: The registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate is underway. Medical aspirants are advised to visit the official website of NEET and fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form. The last date to apply for April 06, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is facilitating all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like confirmation page, admit card, scorecards, etc. instruction will be provided in subsequent phases.

“The Confirmation Page of Candidates will also be easily accessible to them in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in, if they give consent at the time of submission of online application for the storage of their data in DigiLocker,” NTA in an information bulletin said.

You may like to read

What is DigiLocker?

Targeted at the idea of paperless governance, DigiLocker is a platform for the issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.

NEET UG 2023 Exam on 7th May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. NTA NEET UG Application form 2023 is available on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Confirmation Page: Steps How to download Through DigiLocker?

Candidates who have registered for the exam must complete the steps outlined below in order to obtain the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page.

Visit the official website of DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG 2023’ tab.

Sign in with your valid login credentials and select the link to view the confirmation page for the examination.

On the screen, the confirmation page will appear.

Verify the information on the confirmation page before downloading it to your device.

Print its hard copy for future reference.

Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available

on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.