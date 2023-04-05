Home

Education

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Follow These Important instructions

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Follow These Important instructions

NEET UG 2023: Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes in their application form.

NEET: Want To Pursue MBBS From China? Check details here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023 Application Correction Window: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG) application correction window will open soon. The medical candidates can make changes to the application form online on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. “Once finally submitted, particulars in certain specific fields may be changed only during the correction window. After that, no communication in this regard would be entertained,” NTA in NEET UG Information Bulletin said. At present, NEET UG 2023 registration process is underway. The last date to submit the NTA NEET application form is April 6, 2023.

During this time period, Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET UG application 2023 can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through NEET’s official website– neet.nta.nic.in. Students will have to log in through the official website neet.nta.nic.in, with their credentials, and make the required changes.

NEET UG 2023: How to make changes to Application Form?

Visit the official site of NEET —neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit option. Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it. Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2023 Application: Important Instructions To Follow

Only one application should be submitted by a candidate.

Particulars filled in Application Form need to be chosen carefully as options once exercised cannot be

changed later including Examination Centre city and Medium of Question Paper except when the window for correction in all fields opens.

changed later including Examination Centre city and Medium of Question Paper except when the window for correction in all fields opens. NEET (UG) – 2023 will be held on 07 May 2023 (Sunday).

NEET (UG) – 2023 will be held in a single stage and would be an objective type test

The candidates can download Admit Card for the Examination from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG 2023- Highlights

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 06 April 2023 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction in Particulars: To be intimated later on the website.

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website

For the latest updates, candidates must regularly visit the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/, www.MoH&FW.gov.in & www.mcc.nic.in for MBBS/BDS Courses and www.ayush.gov.in & www.aaccc.gov.in for BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses and the websites of concerned States/Institutions till the completion of the final round of counselling.

