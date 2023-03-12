Home

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form: How Candidates Can Apply At Common Service Centres

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: NEET UG 2023 application form is out and the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has made the online registration process available at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. The single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted by NTA on May 7, 2023, for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses under the medical institutions governed as per the relevant norms/guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies under the NCISM Act, 2020 and NCH Act, 2020.

NEET UG 2023 Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres

The facility of common service centers is available to applicants who experience problems submitting their application forms online or are unfamiliar with the online application process. (CSCs). The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur(VLE).

“There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in online submission of Application Form and payment of fee through e-wallet. The list of the Common Services Centre is available on the website:www.csc.gov.in,” NTA in the NEET UG information bulletin said.

NEET UG 2023: Check Step by Step Guide How Candidates Can Apply At Common Service Centres

Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs).

Contact the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) present there and ask him/her to facilitate in filling up the NTA NEET UG 2023 application form.

Provide the details including names and educational qualifications required to fill up the NTA NEET UG 2023 application form.

Pay the NEET UG 2023 application fee.

Submit the NEET UG 2023 application form. Download a copy of it for future refernce.

NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre. Moreover tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 03 years.

