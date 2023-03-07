Home

NEET UG 2023 Application Form at neet.nta.ac.in: Check Major Changes Introduced By NTA

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET UG Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in.

NTA NEET UG Registration Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). The examination will be held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET UG Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in. NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The last date to submit the application form and fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is April 06, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM). This year, the NTA NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

NTA NEET UG EXAM PATTERN

The Entrance Test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates.

NTA NEET UG 2023 EXAM: CHECK MAJOR CHANGES

The NTA has made significant changes in the NEET UG 2023 exam. Aspirants are advised to check the changes introduced for NEET UG 2023 here. This year, NTA has increased the NEET UG application form fees and reduced the number of exam cities. For more details, read below.

NEET UG Application Form Fees – Increased

According to the information brochure, for NTA NEET UG 2023, the NEET application fee has been raised/increased for all categories candidates including foreign nationals. The fee for Indian candidates has been increased by Rs 100 rupees.

Category of Candidate CHECK NTA NEET UG APPLICATION Fees General Rs 1,700 General-EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 1600 SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 1,000 Outside India Rs 9,500

The candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted online only through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator. The examination fee once deposited will not be refunded. The fee will not be carried forward to a future examination.

Number of Exam Cities – Reduced This year, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the NEET UG exam 2023 in 485 exam cities in India and 14 exam cities abroad. Last year, the examination will be held at different centers located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. However, the number of exam cities outside India remains the same, the test cities in India have been reduced by 58 cities. The Choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and present addresses filled during the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023.

Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

