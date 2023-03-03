NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Begin on March 5; Check Best Colleges, Facilitation Centres Here
NEET UG 2023 Application Form Latest News: When Will National Testing Agency (NTA) release the NEET UG Application form 2023? Check tentative dates, exam schedule, and other details here.
NEET UG 2023 Application Form Latest News: National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG is administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA). The application form as well as the information bulletin for NEET UG 2023 will be published on the designated website anytime soon. The registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam will commence by March 5, an NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Students who are looking for NEET UG 2023 application form, should keep a track of the official website neet.nta.nic.in and get registered themselves.
Also Read:
NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019)
You may like to read
Medical Aspirants from all over the nation must be aware of the eligibility criteria, choice of exam centres, and important dates related to the NEET UG 2023. According to the NTA exam calendar, the NEET UG 2023 entrance is slated to be held on May 7, 2023.
Steps To Follow While Applying For NTA NEET UG Application Form 2023
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
Register by filling up personal details and contact addresses.
Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form
Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).
Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.
Download, save, and print the confirmation page.
For Medical aspirants, we have provided you with a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Check below.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard
- Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 3: Panjab University
- Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani
- Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology
- Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,
- Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
- Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Rank 8: SRM Dental College
- Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
- Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres
If Going by the NTA NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, Candidates who are not well conversant with submitting the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE).
Note: Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.