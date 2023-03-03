NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Begin on March 5; Check Best Colleges, Facilitation Centres Here

Home

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Latest News: When Will National Testing Agency (NTA) release the NEET UG Application form 2023? Check tentative dates, exam schedule, and other details here.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Latest News: National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG is administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA). The application form as well as the information bulletin for NEET UG 2023 will be published on the designated website anytime soon. The registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam will commence by March 5, an NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Students who are looking for NEET UG 2023 application form, should keep a track of the official website neet.nta.nic.in and get registered themselves.

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019)

Medical Aspirants from all over the nation must be aware of the eligibility criteria, choice of exam centres, and important dates related to the NEET UG 2023. According to the NTA exam calendar, the NEET UG 2023 entrance is slated to be held on May 7, 2023.

Steps To Follow While Applying For NTA NEET UG Application Form 2023

Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — https://neet.nta.nic.in/ .

. Register by filling up personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

For Medical aspirants, we have provided you with a list of top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Check below.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard

Jamia Hamdard Rank 2: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Rank 3: Panjab University

Panjab University Rank 4: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Rank 5: Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani

Birla Institute of Technology & Science – Pilani Rank 6: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Rank 7: Institute of Chemical Technology

Institute of Chemical Technology Rank 8: JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore

JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal,

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Rank 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges in India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Rank 3: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

King George`s Medical University Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore Rank 8: SRM Dental College

SRM Dental College Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres

If Going by the NTA NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, Candidates who are not well conversant with submitting the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE).

Note: Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

