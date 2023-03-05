Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration: When Will NTA Release Application Form? Read Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will release the NEET UG 2023 notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form Release Date And Time: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 application form date is expected to be notified soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam administrative body, will release the NEET UG 2023 notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As per several media reports, NTA will begin the registration process for the NEET UG likely tomorrow, March 6, 2023. However, the testing agency has not released any official statement regarding this. One can check the important dates, steps to fill up the application form, and other details here.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK NTA NEET UG IMPORTANT DATES Online Submission of Application Form ——— Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI / Paytm ——— Correction in Particulars ——— Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA

website To be intimated later on the website Date of Examination 07 May 2023

What Are The Documents Required For NEET UG Registration 2023?

To avoid problems while filling out the application form, candidates should keep a scanned copy of the important documents. The documents required for the NEET 2023 application form are listed below.

The size of the scanned passport photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible). Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size. Latest passport size photograph Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions Category Certificate (if applicable) Citizenship Certificate (if applicable) PwD Certificate (if applicable) Class 10 pass certificate The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Eligibility to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023

If going by the NEET UG 2022 information Bulletin, eligibility for appearing in NEET (UG), as per related Regulations of NMC and DCI are as follows.

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern: Number of Questions, Sections Here

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

Subject Number of Questions Marks Physics Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Chemistry Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) Section A 70 Section B 30 360 Total 200 720

NEET UG 2023: How To Apply Online?

It is required to upload scanned images of photos, signatures, and left-hand thumb impressions in accordance with NTA specifications.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET UG 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link “Registrations for NEET UG 2023.” The link will be available under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section. Register yourself on the portal and fill in the NEET UG application form. Upload all the required documents and pay the online application fee, as per your category. Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Educational Qualification Required to Appear For Exam

A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., 12 Standard in 2022, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing at the qualifying Examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as the main subject and expect to pass the Examination with the required percentage of marks are also eligible to apply and appear in the Competitive Entrance Examination. However, their candidature will be considered only if they provide documentary evidence of having passed the qualifying Examination with the required subjects and percentage of marks.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https:// neet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

