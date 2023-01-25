Home

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Previous Year’s Category wise Cut-off Here

NEET UG 2023 Application Form, Registration Dates Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NTA NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, which already has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam date is yet to notify the medical aspirants of the registration date. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. As soon as the testing agency publishes the NEET UG 2023 application dates and opens the registration portal, undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to fill up the application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the TimesNow report, NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET UG 2023 next week.

What is NEET CUT-Off Score?

The NEET cut-off score is the minimum mark required for a candidate to qualify for the medical entrance exam. When concerned about medical entrance tests, the NEET cut-off is generally of two types: admission cut-off, and qualifying cut-off. The minimal mark a candidate must obtain to pass the examination is known as the NEET qualifying score whereas the NEET admission cut-off is the last rank at which admission will be granted to an applicant/ registered candidate.

All medical colleges that accept NEET scores will grant admission to students based on the NEET 2023 admission cutoff. The state competent authority will release the state-wise NEET 2023 cut-off for government and private colleges

50th percentile For General, General-EWS Candidate

As per NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, in order to be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses for a particular academic year in the case of General, General-EWS, it shall be necessary for a candidate to obtain a minimum of marks at the 50th percentile in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test to Undergraduate Medical Courses held for the said academic year. The last year’s NEET cutoff passing marks for the general category are 715-117, while for SC/ST/OBC it was 116-93.

Check Category-wise qualifying criteria of NEET (UG) – 2021 and 2022

Category Qualifying

Criteria NEET(UG) 2021 Marks

Range NEET(UG) 2022 Marks

Range UR/EWS 50th Percentile 720 – 138 715-117 OBC 40th Percentile 137 – 108 116-93 SC 40th Percentile 137 – 108 116-93 ST 40th Percentile 137 – 108 116-93 UR / EWS &

PH 45th Percentile 137 – 122 116-105 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 137 – 108 104-93 SC & PH 40th Percentile 136 – 108 104-93 ST & PH 40th Percentile 135 – 108 104-93

3 Factors That Will Determine NEET UG 2023 Cut-off Marks

The NEET cut-off 2023 scores will be determined on the following factors for MBBS/BDS admissions:

Number of candidates who appeared for the NEET examination.

NEET difficulty level.

Total NEET seats available.

Check NEET Cut-off For General Category-Year-wise Here

Year NEET Cutoff Scores For General Category 2022 715-117 2021 720-138 2020 720-147 2019 701-134

How to Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment of the fee.

Go to the official website of NTA NEET 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference. NEET UG 2023: Documents Required For Registration A valid mobile number, A valid email ID, a Class 10 pass certificate, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable) are some of the documents that aspirants need to keep in handy while completing the registration process. Till now, NTA has not released any registration dates. Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.