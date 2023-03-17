Home

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Underway at neet.nta.nic.in; All You Need to Know About Qualification Code

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: When filling up the NEET form 2023, students are required to select a qualifying examination code. Under the NEET qualification codes, there are seven categories.

NEET UG 2023: Latest updates on exam date, registration fees(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 07, 2023. At present, NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form is underway. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. Medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses should note that the last date to register for NEET UG 2023 is April 6.

As per the NTA NEET UG 2023 Information Bulletin, an aspirant should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. “Indian Citizens/ Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) intending to pursue Undergraduate Medical Courses in a foreign Medical/ Dental Institute also need to qualify for NEET (UG),”NTA in an official notification said.

But what is the qualifying examination code? In this article, we will brief you on the concept of qualifying examination codes.

When filling up the NEET form 2023, students are required to select a qualifying examination code. Under the NEET qualification codes, there are seven categories. Codes vary depending on the eligibility requirements for droppers, candidates who are appearing, candidates whose results are pending, and others.

NEET UG 2023: Qualifications and Qualifying Examination Codes

Code 1: A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., class 12 in 2023, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Coursesif he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing at the qualifying Examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as the main subject and expect to pass the Examination with the required percentage of marks are also eligible to apply and appear in the Competitive Entrance Examination. However, their candidature will be considered only if they provide documentary evidence of having passed the qualifying Examination with the required subjects and percentage of marks.

Code 2: The Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to class 12 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after the introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education. For more details, go through the NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin.

Code 03: The Intermediate/Pre-degree Examination in Science of an Indian University/Board or

other recognized examining body with Physics, Chemistry, Biology /Biotechnology (which shall include practical test in these subjects) and also English as a compulsory subject.

Code 4: The Pre-professional/Pre-medical Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English after passing either the Higher Secondary Examination or the Pre-University or an equivalent examination. The Preprofessional/Pre-medical examination shall include practical tests in these subjects and also English as a compulsory subject.

Code 5: The first year of the three years' degree course of a recognized University with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology including practical tests in these subjects provided the examination is a University Examination and the candidate has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology with English at a level not less than a core course.

Code 6: B.Sc. Examination of an Indian University provided that he/she has passed the B.Sc. Examination with not less than two of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology)/Biotechnology and further that he/ she has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English.

Code 7: Any other examination which in scope and standard (Last 02 years of 10+2 Study comprising of Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology; which shall include practical test in these subjects) is found to be equivalent to the Intermediate Science Examination of an Indian University/Board, taking Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology including practical tests in each of these subjects and English. For more details, visit the official website of NEET.

