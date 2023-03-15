Home

NEET UG 2023: NTA Releases Clarification On SC/ST Certificate. Check Official Notice Here

NEET UG 2023: Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET UG Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has released an important notice for the NEET UG Aspirants. As per the official notice concerning the Information Bulletin for NEET UG 2023, it is clarified that no cutoff date for the SC/ST certificate in favour of the concerned candidates has been stipulated.

“Clause 6.2.3 of the Information Bulletin for NEET(UG) – 2023 has been amended accordingly. Para (1) and para (2) of Appendix-XB in the Information Bulletin have also been updated. It is further clarified that no such cut off date is applicable in the SC/ST Certificate format given at Appendix-XA, nor in the Online Application Form for NEET (UG)-2023,” NTA in an official notification said.

NTA NEET UG Official Notice – Direct Link

What Does Clause 6.2.3 of NEET UG 2023 Information Bulletin Say?

For Candidates claiming the SC or ST category: Caste (for SC) or tribe (for ST) certificate (Appendix–XA) needs to be uploaded in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023, in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India. If any SC/ST candidate fails to upload the SC/ST certificate at the time of online registration, the candidate has to upload a declaration [Declaration in Lieu of SC/ST Certificate as per Appendix–XB] to that effect.

Medical aspirants can fill up the NTA NEET UG Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in. NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. For any other query related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates may contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

